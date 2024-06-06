Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,744 Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Citigroup downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Shares of EG stock opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $379.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.61.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

