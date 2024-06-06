Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $92.57 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.46 and a 52-week high of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

