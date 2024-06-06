Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Dollar Tree by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.40.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $114.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.18. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $154.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

