Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 209,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 97,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 94,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 169,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $61.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $56.29 and a 52-week high of $68.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

