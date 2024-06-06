Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Robert Half by 440.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Robert Half by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $63.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.91. Robert Half Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

