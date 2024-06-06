Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$48.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.44.

ENB opened at C$49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$42.75 and a 1-year high of C$52.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.14.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

