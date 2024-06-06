Energy Web Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.15 Million (EWT)

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Energy Web Token has a total market cap of $157.72 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $3.11 or 0.00004367 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Energy Web Token

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 69,017,450 coins and its circulating supply is 50,738,969 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energy Web Token’s official message board is medium.com/energy-web-insights. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web Token (EWT) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency designed for the energy sector, operating on the Energy Web Chain. It focuses on integrating renewable energy sources for a sustainable energy ecosystem, facilitating transactions, incentivizing participants, and supporting decentralized energy applications.EWT is part of the Energy Web Foundation (EWF), a non-profit working on decentralized, decarbonized energy systems, collaborating with energy companies, tech providers, and developers.EWT’s utility includes transaction facilitation, governance through staking, incentivizing validators and developers, and access to decentralized energy applications. It’s pivotal in advancing renewables, energy efficiency, and decentralized energy solutions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energy Web Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energy Web Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energy Web Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energy Web Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energy Web Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.