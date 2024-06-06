Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 708,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

