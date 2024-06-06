EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,144,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,644 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in EQT were worth $82,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 61.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $28,017,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after acquiring an additional 519,294 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $45.23.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.24.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

