EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $48.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. EQT has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in EQT by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 231,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares during the last quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. Compound Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,833,000 after buying an additional 231,651 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter worth $8,223,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,865,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,421,000 after buying an additional 519,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

