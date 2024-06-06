Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HVT)

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 3rd. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.19). Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HVT

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

HVT stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52. Haverty Furniture Companies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.