ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $96.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.29.
ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESAB
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB
ESAB Price Performance
ESAB stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. ESAB has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.
ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.
ESAB Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.
About ESAB
ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ESAB
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.