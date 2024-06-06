ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Receives $96.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.29.

ESAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in ESAB by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ESAB by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESAB in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ESAB by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESAB stock opened at $95.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59. ESAB has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $690.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.93 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ESAB’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

