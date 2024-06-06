European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT) Stock Price Up 0.6%

European Opportunities Trust (LON:EOT – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 908 ($11.63) and last traded at GBX 907 ($11.62). Approximately 142,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 219,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 902 ($11.56).

European Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 879.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 869.27. The stock has a market cap of £590.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,395.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

About European Opportunities Trust

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

