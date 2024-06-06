EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) & SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA) Critical Review

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Free Report) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Get SunCar Technology Group alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 67.0% of EVgo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its share price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A N/A N/A EVgo -20.54% N/A -4.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and EVgo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group $363.75 million 1.85 -$26.91 million N/A N/A EVgo $190.81 million 3.40 -$42.43 million ($0.38) -5.66

SunCar Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and EVgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A EVgo 0 3 4 0 2.57

EVgo has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given EVgo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EVgo is more favorable than SunCar Technology Group.

Summary

EVgo beats SunCar Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCar Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

SunCar Technology Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides digitalized automotive after-sales service and online insurance intermediation services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Insurance Intermediation Business; Automotive After-Sales Business; and Technology Business. The company offers customized after-sale services to banking, insurance companies, and other customer types; and auto mobile insurance comprising statutory automobile liability insurance and commercial automobile insurance. In addition, it provides auto insurance SaaS products and other technical services. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc. owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services. It also provides ancillary services, such as customization of digital applications, charging data integration, loyalty programs, access to chargers behind parking lot or garage pay gates, microtargeted advertising, and charging reservations; and hardware, design, and construction services for charging sites, as well as ongoing operations, maintenance, and networking and software integration solutions through eXtend. In addition, it offers PlugShare such as data, research, and advertising services and equipment procurement and operational services. EVgo, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.EVgo, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of LS Power Development, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for SunCar Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCar Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.