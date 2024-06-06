Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 580.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351,630 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.09% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $201,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 228,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after buying an additional 95,389 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 369,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 452,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $3,201,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $5,468,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.03 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

