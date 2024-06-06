Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO David Michael Barrett Sells 16,910 Shares

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 714,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,698.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

On Monday, May 20th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,643 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,893.10.

On Friday, May 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,805 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $25,020.45.

On Wednesday, May 15th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,346 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $25,105.50.

On Monday, May 13th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98.

On Friday, May 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,530 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $25,136.90.

Expensify Price Performance

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $123.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 433.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 396.1% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 570,495 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expensify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

