Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $110.92 and last traded at $111.65. Approximately 5,638,164 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,265,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $445.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $4,490,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,255,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $265,221,000 after acquiring an additional 236,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

