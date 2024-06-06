F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,520 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 203,429 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $49,533,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,144,000 after acquiring an additional 822,023 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,766,000 after acquiring an additional 723,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after acquiring an additional 694,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

