Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 14.7%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares were down 14.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 44,354,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 103,620,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,999 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.