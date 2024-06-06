FDM Group’s (FDM) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

FDM Group (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

FDM Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of FDM stock opened at GBX 422.52 ($5.41) on Thursday. FDM Group has a 1 year low of GBX 300 ($3.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 721 ($9.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 373.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.57. The stock has a market cap of £460.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,141.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other FDM Group news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 1,961 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09). In related news, insider Andrew (Andy) Brown bought 1,961 shares of FDM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,648.01 ($11,080.09). Also, insider Michael (Mike) McLaren purchased 123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £498.15 ($638.24). Insiders have purchased a total of 2,515 shares of company stock worth $1,064,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

