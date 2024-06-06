FG Merger (NASDAQ:FGMC) Trading Down 1.8%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.98. 22,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 35,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
FG Merger Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44.
About FG Merger
iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.
