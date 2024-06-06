Financial Review: Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) vs. Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF)

Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) and Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Get Sabre Gold Mines alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Anaconda Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 67.41 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -2.01 Anaconda Mining N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -6.27

Anaconda Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Anaconda Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

0.3% of Anaconda Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sabre Gold Mines and Anaconda Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Anaconda Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Anaconda Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Anaconda Mining N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Anaconda Mining beats Sabre Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Anaconda Mining

(Get Free Report)

Anaconda Mining Inc. operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Tilt Cove property that covers an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District. Anaconda Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1994 is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.