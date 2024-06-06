Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Trading Down 0.7%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.32 and last traded at $24.45. 13,294 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 8,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.62.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $105.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.92.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

