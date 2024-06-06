First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Raised to $302.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $268.00 to $302.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on First Solar from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.84.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $273.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $286.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

