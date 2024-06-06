First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 140,822 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of ONEOK worth $92,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in ONEOK by 605.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 283.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $46,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

