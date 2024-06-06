First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 60,196 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Carrier Global worth $76,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,293,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,712,000 after buying an additional 296,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,941,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,560,000 after purchasing an additional 289,973 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,487,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 18.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,666,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,034,000 after purchasing an additional 845,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.71.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

