First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 61,384 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $225,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $63.53 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

