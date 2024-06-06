First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Morgan Stanley worth $200,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 211,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 152,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MS opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $157.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.