First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,402,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,957 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $233,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 79,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chord Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,742,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,549,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chord Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,631,000 after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $228.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.05. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.69 and a fifty-two week high of $190.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $11.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

