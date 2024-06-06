First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 85,475 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $237,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $1,544,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total transaction of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,351,936.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NUE opened at $161.69 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $138.90 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

