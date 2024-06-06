First Trust Advisors LP Buys 7,822 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,235 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $212,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 19,178 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $455.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $478.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $417.74 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total transaction of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,596.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

