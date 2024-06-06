First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,938,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kroger were worth $88,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $51.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

