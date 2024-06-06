First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,751,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $258,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $161.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $104.24.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.