First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,253,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 154,124 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $76,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,068,000 after buying an additional 130,113 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ALLETE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ALLETE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 829,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 101,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ALLETE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,848,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLETE stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ALLETE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.29 and a twelve month high of $65.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.79.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $403.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

