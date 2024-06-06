First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1,001.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 512,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.56% of Ameriprise Financial worth $214,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,274 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AMP opened at $427.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.52 and a 200 day moving average of $401.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $442.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

