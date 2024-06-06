First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,690,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,237 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.75% of Flowers Foods worth $83,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,583,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,171,000 after buying an additional 1,238,749 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,336,000 after acquiring an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,232,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,016,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.93%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $845,294.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

