First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 284.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,524,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,056 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $83,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $1,506,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 49,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.5 %

DTM stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.36 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. DT Midstream had a net margin of 42.46% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 400 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $25,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

