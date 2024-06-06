First Trust Advisors LP Has $194.67 Million Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $194,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,548,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Rapid7 by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 62,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at $11,541,261.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,665,206.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

