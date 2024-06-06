First Trust Advisors LP Has $197.57 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,825,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233,464 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Leidos worth $197,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $202,191,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 320.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,246,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,902,000 after acquiring an additional 949,955 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,808,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after acquiring an additional 479,906 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $429,501,000 after acquiring an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $18,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.13.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,651,929.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

View Our Latest Report on LDOS

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.