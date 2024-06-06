First Trust Advisors LP Has $198.60 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49,911 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Stryker worth $198,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 164,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $1,497,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $345.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.51. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

