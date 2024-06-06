First Trust Advisors LP Has $207.55 Million Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,232,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,475 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.84% of Equitable worth $207,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equitable by 7.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 40,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $5,803,122.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 695,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,174,641.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,411 shares of company stock worth $8,980,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE EQH opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $41.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

See Also

