First Trust Advisors LP Has $218.98 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,783,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Principal Financial Group worth $218,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $253,990,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 35,473.1% in the fourth quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,210,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,455 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.30.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $86.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.96.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.