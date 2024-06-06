First Trust Advisors LP Has $224.48 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $224,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 156.1% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $225.25 and a one year high of $509.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average is $387.41.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total value of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.11.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

