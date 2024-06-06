First Trust Advisors LP Has $224.95 Million Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,454 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of Monster Beverage worth $224,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,515,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,466 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,622,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330,740 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,035,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,638,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,238,000 after purchasing an additional 305,086 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ MNST opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

