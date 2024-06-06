First Trust Advisors LP Has $230.43 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 249,068 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $230,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of CSX by 450.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

