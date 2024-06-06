First Trust Advisors LP Has $239.66 Million Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 280,867 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.05% of Popular worth $239,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,016,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,105,000 after purchasing an additional 171,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,108,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 642,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $66,881,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.89.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of BPOP opened at $85.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Popular news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

