First Trust Advisors LP Has $249.09 Million Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,852,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230,485 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $249,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 277.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

