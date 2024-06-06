First Trust Advisors LP Has $252.27 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,832,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,687,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $252,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 18.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 127,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 373,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

HBAN stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,024.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,829 shares of company stock worth $2,933,943. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.