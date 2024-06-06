First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.83 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.33% of Tractor Supply worth $77,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $270.37 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $287.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $266.29 and a 200-day moving average of $241.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

