First Trust Advisors LP Has $78.65 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of WEC Energy Group worth $78,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5,257.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,465,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after buying an additional 1,437,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,164,000 after buying an additional 1,178,270 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 131.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,379,000 after buying an additional 488,917 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,170,000 after buying an additional 421,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17,727.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 371,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 369,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WEC. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

